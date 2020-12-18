Statement Of Cathy Bennett, NJHA President And CEO, On Passage Of Legislation Preserving The Status Of Nonprofit Hospitals

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "This legislation is the result of cooperation at the highest levels between the Legislature, municipalities and the Hospital Association. It preserves New Jersey's nonprofit hospital property tax exemption and ensures the robust hospital-community relationship by creating a system for our hospitals to pay for the municipal services they use. This new contribution joins the long list of community benefits our hospitals provide, including $24.7 billion in economic benefits and 154,000 jobs statewide."

SOURCE New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA)