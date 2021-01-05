WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Today I offer my congratulations to the hardworking staff of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) for their excellent work with the U.S. Department of Justice in reaching a civil penalty with Walter Kidde Portable Equipment Inc. (Kidde) in the amount of $12 million. In addition to the monetary penalty, Kidde agreed to significant injunctive terms relating to future compliance. This penalty is important not only because of its size, but also because it represents the first such penalty by CPSC after an unfortunate hiatus of several years. I congratulate our CPSC Compliance team—in particular, Mary Murphy, Patricia Vieira, and Greg Reyes—and our DOJ partners for their dogged pursuit of measures to protect consumers in this particular case, and, when circumstances warrant, in future such actions.

Kidde Fire Extinguisher Recall from November 2, 2017: https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Kidde-Recalls-Fire-Extinguishers-with-Plastic%20Handles-Due-to-Failure-to-Discharge-and-Nozzle-Detachment-One-Death-Reported

Contact:- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054). - Contact a media specialist.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-of-acting-chairman-robert-adler-on-kidde-inc-civil-penalty-301201208.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission