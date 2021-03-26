Statement - Ministers Ng And Chagger Reiterate The Government Of Canada's Commitment To Standing With Asian Canadians Against Anti-Asian Racism

OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, and the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, today issued the following statement: "The...

OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, and the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, today issued the following statement:

"The Government of Canada is committed to standing with Canadians of Asian descent from coast to coast to coast against the drastic rise in anti-Asian racism and hate crimes in Canada. Canada's commitment to inclusion, diversity and multiculturalism is unwavering and offers no place for any forms of racism or discrimination. These harmful acts of anti-Asian racism must stop, and we condemn all forms of it.

"Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen discrimination and violence fuelled by xenophobic rhetoric and scapegoating. As we continue to fight this pandemic and work toward an inclusive recovery, it is important that we remain committed to combatting anti-Asian racism and discrimination in all of its forms to build a society that is consciously more inclusive and safer for all.

"As part of our government's ongoing work to take action against anti-Asian racism, we met today with Asian community and business leaders and allies from Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton to discuss how the Government of Canada can best support them and collaborate in the fight against anti-Asian racism. Joël Lightbound, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, participated in the discussion on behalf of Minister Blair.

"Minister Joyce Murray and members of Parliament Han Dong, Shaun Chen, Jean Yip, Randeep Sarai, Hedy Fry and Ken Hardie were also present, as well as law enforcement leadership, to hear directly from the community. As a society, as a government and as a country, we must all take action to combat anti-Asian racism and stop the stigma and the spread of misinformation, whether online, on our streets, in our homes or in the workplace.

"No one should ever feel unsafe or threatened because of who they are. As a government, we have a responsibility to take action, and we will continue to work with communities of Asian descent to take concrete steps to confront all forms of anti-Asian racism and discrimination.

"Our work does not stop here. We also call on all Canadians to support and stand with their friends, family and neighbours of Asian descent during these difficult times and to take action against anti-Asian racism."

