Statement - Minister Of Veterans Affairs Marks Military Family Appreciation Day

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement today in recognition of Military Family Appreciation Day: When a member of the...

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement today in recognition of Military Family Appreciation Day:

When a member of the Canadian Armed Forces serves, their families serve right along with them. That continues in the transition to the civilian world, and as our members begin their life after service. That is why, on the third Friday of every September, we celebrate our military families and the important role they play.

"As our Canadian Armed Forces continue to keep Canadians safe at home and around the world, this year has obviously been especially difficult, and we've found that staying connected is more important than ever. Our first connections are often with our families, and as we adjust to the world we find ourselves in, we look to our support networks to help us navigate this new reality. Finding that sense of belonging, caring and community is an important part of our well-being.

"As we celebrate the second-annual Military Family Appreciation Day, we encourage members of the Defence Team, our Veterans, their families and all Canadians to reach out to each other, and take some time to appreciate everything that our military families do here at home."

"If you need support and do not have someone to reach out to, Canadian Armed Forces personnel, Veterans, and their families, as well as civilian employees can access free and confidential counselling, 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-268-7708 or TDD 1-800-567-5803.

Associated Links

VAC Families and Caregivers VAC Transition: Every path is different Canadian Forces Morale & Welfare Services

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada