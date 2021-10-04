Statement Honouring The Sisters In Spirit Vigils Across Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett, issued the following statement today: "I urge all Canadians to take time today to honour the Indigenous women, girls and Two Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual,...

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett, issued the following statement today:

"I urge all Canadians to take time today to honour the Indigenous women, girls and Two Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual (2SLGBTQQIA+) people who are missing or have been murdered. We offer support to the families and communities who bear the grief of their loss and to the survivors whose lives have been forever changed.

Ending this violence is a shared responsibility of all levels of government, as well as of law enforcement agencies, the justice system and civil society. Guided by the 2021 National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls And 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, including the Federal Pathway, we will continue working together with families and Survivors, as well as with Indigenous and federal, provincial and territorial governments to protect the rights, freedoms and safety of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

We are thankful for the tireless work of all the families and Survivors and the Indigenous organizations that began to raise awareness in 2005 of this ongoing violence. The annual October 4 Sisters in Spirit vigils continue to grow across the country, bringing Canadians together to support the fight to end racially and sexually based violence.

Today, join us by reflecting on the concrete actions we can take to raise awareness and end this national tragedy. Light a candle in your window this evening; talk about it with your family, friends and neighbours; and post about it on social media. Together, we can make a difference and put an end to the systemic violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people."

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous Facebook: @GCIndigenous Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada