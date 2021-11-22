Statement From Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf today issued the following statement regarding President Biden's announcement of his intent to renominate Jerome Powell as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the Federal Reserve) and to nominate...

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf today issued the following statement regarding President Biden's announcement of his intent to renominate Jerome Powell as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the Federal Reserve) and to nominate Dr. Lael Brainard to serve as Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve:

"Congratulations to Chairman Powell and Dr. Brainard on their nominations as Chair and Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve, respectively. Chairman Powell and Dr. Brainard have provided strong leadership, and the policy continuity that comes from having them in these positions is good for the industry and the country."

