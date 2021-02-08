ORISKANY, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UFCW Local One was informed earlier this morning that Buffalo NY based Tops Friendly Markets is merging with the Schenectady NY based The Golub Corporation operators of Price Chopper Supermarkets and Market 32. This is a marriage of a totally union operator, Tops Friendly Markets with a totally non-union operator the Golub Corporation.

"UFCW Local One members from Tops Friendly Markets are not immune to changing management groups over the past 15 years. They have certainly been on a roller coaster ride hanging on in fear of what would happen to their job at each management milestone," Frank C. DeRiso, President of UFCW Local One said. "Through all these changes of management, a bankruptcy and a global pandemic, our members have continued to provide their customers with superior service," DeRIso added.

"Our members at Tops Friendly Markets are essential frontline workers, and as always Local One will continue to fight for our members jobs and their livelihoods. Our collective bargaining agreements are in full effect, and have years left before they expire. We will be bargaining with Tops on the Adirondack stores very soon, and expect no issues," Frank DeRiso stated. "We will use every legal measure to make sure our members are treated fairly, and we look forward to working with the new management, as we always have, to ensure of members have stable employment."

UFCW Local One represents 10,000 Tops Friendly Markets employees. UFCW Local One has 16,000 members working in retail food, drug, food processing, transportation, hospitals and nursing homes in Upstate New York and Northern Pennsylvania.

Media Contact: Gregory Gorea 315-534-3400 291036@email4pr.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-from-ufcw-local-one-301224115.html

SOURCE UFCW Local One