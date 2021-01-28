Statement From The Supervisory Board Of STMicroelectronics

Amsterdam, January 28, 2021 - Maurizio Tamagnini, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) - Get Report, and Nicolas Dufourcq, Vice-Chairman, have asked Jean-Marc Chery, ST's President and CEO, to be available for a reappointment in his current role. Mr. Chery has accepted the proposal.

Therefore, the Supervisory Board has decided to propose for shareholder approval at the Company's next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the reappointment for a three-year mandate of Jean-Marc Chery as the sole member of the Managing Board and the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer.

The decision recognizes the importance of the continuity of ST's strategy, execution and value proposition under Mr. Chery's leadership.

About STMicroelectronicsAt ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology.

