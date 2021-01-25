Statement From The Privy Council Office

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - As per the Letters Patent Constituting the Office of the Governor General, issued in 1947, an Administrator assumes the powers and authorities of the Governor General when the office is vacant.

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - As per the Letters Patent Constituting the Office of the Governor General, issued in 1947, an Administrator assumes the powers and authorities of the Governor General when the office is vacant. The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court serves as the Administrator. Chief Justice Wagner swore the appropriate oath of office on January 23. The Administrator exercises all of the powers, duties and functions of the Governor General until a successor is sworn into office.

SOURCE Privy Council Office