Statement From New-Indy Containerboard

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We at New-Indy are working diligently to address odor complaints from residents of York and Lancaster Counties in South Carolina, and Union County in North Carolina and to comply with directives of state and federal regulatory agencies.

New-Indy and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are continuously monitoring levels of hydrogen sulfide at our Catawba mill and in several surrounding neighborhoods. We launched a dedicated website, newindycatawba.com , with daily reports explaining the EPA's independent hydrogen sulfide data collection as well as information about our mill and public notices about operational changes.

New-Indy continues to work cooperatively with local, state and federal authorities. Our priority remains ensuring the health and safety of our employees and the surrounding community. New Indy is also committed to protecting the environment, promoting economic vitality and supporting local charitable endeavors. We strive to be a responsible, contributing member of the region.

