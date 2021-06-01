Statement From Ministers Carolyn Bennett, Marc Miller, Daniel Vandal, And Steven Guilbeault On National Indigenous History Month And Indigenous Reads

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada; the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs; and the Honourable...

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada; the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs; and the Honourable Minister Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, issued the following statement today in honour of National Indigenous History Month and Indigenous Reads:

"This June, in recognition of National Indigenous History Month, we dedicate it to the missing children who went to residential school and never came home, their families and residential schools survivors. We invite all who live in Canada to learn more about the effects of our colonial past, and discover and honor the cultures and experiences of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples in Canada. As a Government, we are taking steps to eliminate systemic racism, end violence against Indigenous women and girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, achieve equity and advance reconciliation.

In past years, the month of June has been filled with celebrations and ceremonies that invited all Canadians to learn about the language, culture and history of First Nations, Inuit and Metis people. These in-person events will be greatly missed again in 2021 as we continue to respect public health guidelines and commemorate virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, as with any other, we are encouraging everyone in Canada to engage with Indigenous-created or Indigenous-led information and activities online or by getting involved in the many virtual opportunities to celebrate First Nations, Inuit and Métis cultures.

We can also learn by listening to Indigenous story-tellers and Knowledge Keepers. Throughout this month, we will highlight these stories through the annual #IndigenousReads campaign.

Join us in celebrating Indigenous excellence, cultures, languages and contributions while recognizing First Nations, Inuit and Métis resilience, history and perseverance."

#IndigenousReads

Learn More About Indigenous History Month

