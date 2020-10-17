Statement From Minister Blair On Recent Acts Of Violence In Nova Scotia

The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, made the following statement today: OTTAWA, ON, Oct.

The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, made the following statement today:

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The recent acts of violence in Nova Scotia are unacceptable and I strongly condemn them.

I am deeply concerned about the suspicious fire and confident that investigators will find the answers they need to hold those responsible to account.

The Nova Scotia RCMP have increased their police presence in the affected area each day.

Policing in Nova Scotia is within provincial jurisdiction. I have now approved a request from Nova Scotia's Attorney General to enhance the presence of contracted RCMP resources as needed in that jurisdiction in order to keep the peace.

I am aware that charges have been laid in regards to earlier acts of violence and property damage—including the assault of Chief Sack—and other investigations are ongoing. Officers remain on scene and have assembled investigative teams to actively gather evidence to support any additional criminal charges necessary. More details will be released by the Nova Scotia RCMP and provincial authorities as they become available.

I am confident the unacceptable acts of violence will be thoroughly investigated, and the perpetrators will be held to account.

I want to be clear: The current tensions cannot continue. The temperature of this dispute must be lowered, now. The threats, violence, and intimidation have to stop. We all need to acknowledge that a lasting resolution to this dispute can only be concluded if it is rooted in the recognition of legitimate Mi'kmaq treaty rights.

Follow Public Safety Canada ( @Safety_Canada) on Twitter.

For more information, please visit the website www.publicsafety.gc.ca.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada