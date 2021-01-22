Statement From Minister Bill Blair Regarding The Suspension Of Sale Of Decommissioned RCMP Vehicles

OTTAWA, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, issued the following statement on the suspension of sale of decommissioned RCMP vehicles: "Trust in our public institutions is vital.

The RCMP has a resale process for vehicles it no longer needs that ensures they cannot easily be misused for criminal purposes. We are suspending the sale of decommissioned RCMP vehicles on an interim basis to ensure that this process remains appropriate and robust.

During this moratorium, the Government of Canada and the RCMP will examine the policies that are currently in place and work towards long-term solutions that further ensures these vehicles are not improperly outfitted or otherwise misused.

It remains illegal to impersonate a police officer and we will take every step possible to prevent such crimes from taking place.

We will continue to work so that all Canadians feel safe in their communities."

