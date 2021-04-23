TheStreet
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search

Statement From Family Of Walter F. Mondale

MINNEAPOLIS, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Family of Walter Mondale is making plans for public memorial services in September, both in Minnesota and in Washington D.
Author:
Publish date:

MINNEAPOLIS, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Family of Walter Mondale is making plans for public memorial services in September, both in Minnesota and in Washington D.C. Dates and other details will be shared in coming months. Mr. Mondale passed away peacefully on April 19; the family is deeply appreciative of the messages of condolence received from around the world. 

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-from-family-of-walter-f-mondale-301276105.html

SOURCE Walter F. Mondale Family