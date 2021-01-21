Statement From Connected Nation Chairman & CEO Thomas W. Ferree Congratulating President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. And Vice President Kamala D. Harris On Their Inauguration

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas W. Ferree, Chairman & CEO of Connected Nation, released the following statement of congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration earlier today:

We stand ready to support your efforts and look forward to the hard work that lies before us to close the Digital Divide

"I am heartened today by the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris and their stated commitment to close the gaps that divide us, including that which is core to our mission: the Digital Divide. On behalf of Connected Nation and all of our employees, I want to offer our sincere congratulations to them, and convey our commitment to work alongside them to ensure that every American, no matter where they live, has access to broadband and the opportunities that it enables. We commend them for their plan to 'Build Back Better,' noting that broadband access and digital inclusion are essential elements of that plan to foster a brighter future for all Americans. President Biden and Vice President Harris, we stand ready to support your efforts and look forward to the hard work that lies before us: to close the Digital Divide once and for all."

About Connected Nation: Our mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

Connected Nation works with consumers, local community leaders, states, technology providers, and foundations to develop and implement technology expansion programs with core competencies centered on a mission to improve digital inclusion for people and places previously underserved or overlooked. For more information, please visit: connectednation.org and follow Connected Nation on Facebook and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-from-connected-nation-chairman--ceo-thomas-w-ferree-congratulating-president-joseph-r-biden-jr-and-vice-president-kamala-d-harris-on-their-inauguration-301212116.html

SOURCE Connected Nation