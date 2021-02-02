Statement From Airlines For America President And CEO Nicholas E. Calio On The Confirmation Of Pete Buttigieg To Be Secretary Of The Department Of Transportation

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of Airlines for America (A4A) and the leading U.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of Airlines for America (A4A) and the leading U.S. airlines, I want to congratulate Pete Buttigieg on his confirmation to be Secretary of the Department of Transportation (DOT).

Secretary Buttigieg has a proven track record as Mayor of successfully shepherding numerous complex transportation projects while partnering with industry in a productive manner. We believe that strong coordination and shared understanding between government and industry is critical to ensuring that air travel remains the safest mode of transportation in the world.

As the Biden Administration looks to enact comprehensive infrastructure investment, we look forward to working with Secretary Buttigieg to continue prioritizing the safety and health of passengers and employees as our industry and the nation looks to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic - the most devastating crisis the airline industry has ever experienced. We also will welcome collaboration with Secretary Buttigieg and the DOT team to prioritize safety, sustainability, modernization and the quality jobs that this industry supports.

U.S. airlines have always been critical to our nation's economy and infrastructure. Now, as our nation looks toward the future, A4A and our member carriers stand ready to work with Secretary Buttigieg and the Biden Administration to resume connecting American communities, families and businesses with each other and with the rest of the world.

