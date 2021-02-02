Statement From Airlines For America President And CEO Nicholas E. Calio On The Confirmation Of Alejandro Mayorkas To Be Secretary Of The Department Of Homeland Security

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of Airlines for America (A4A) and the leading U.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of Airlines for America (A4A) and the leading U.S. airlines, I want to congratulate Alejandro Mayorkas on his confirmation to be Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Secretary Mayorkas has distinguished himself through an exemplary career, including serving in several leadership roles at the DHS. A4A has had the opportunity to work with Secretary Mayorkas during his previous service at DHS and witnessed firsthand his commitment to risk-based security. His depth of knowledge and experience in key areas such as counterterrorism, aviation and cybersecurity uniquely qualify him to address today's critical challenges.

Additionally, Secretary Mayorkas is a consensus builder with a track record of working collaboratively to bring diverse interests together. He understands the significant role that travel and tourism have in our nation's economy. We look forward to working with him as our country works to begin recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. He is exactly the kind of leader needed at this time in our nation's history.

