Statement For The International Day For The Elimination Of Racial Discrimination 2021

GATINEAU, QC, March 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Minister of Labour, Filomena Tassi, issued the following statement for the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination:

"Racial discrimination is never acceptable. The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination reminds us that we all benefit when people who are working hard to realize their dreams are included and have a fair chance to succeed.

The Government of Canada has taken steps to advance equity over the years, but we know that more work needs to be done to create a level playing field for all Canadians.

All Canadians must have a real and fair chance to succeed. That is why the government has taken important steps to advance equity and diversity in our country. Our actions include:

Within my portfolio, we have also implemented new pay transparency measures in federally regulated private sector workplaces.

Furthermore, we are in the process of modernizing and strengthening the Employment Equity Act. We will soon launch a task force to conduct a comprehensive review of the Act in order to modernize the federal employment equity regime. A renewed Act will help create the conditions for success so that every Canadian can reach their full potential. That is good for workers, unions and employers and is key to a thriving free market economy.

Today, and every day, I encourage all Canadians to work to make racism a thing of the past."

