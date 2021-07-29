Statement - Confirmed Finding Of African Swine Fever In The Dominican Republic

OTTAWA, ON, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Canada's Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Mary Jane Ireland, affirmed the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) support for the Dominican Republic's efforts to manage a confirmed findings of African swine fever...

OTTAWA, ON, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Canada's Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Mary Jane Ireland, affirmed the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) support for the Dominican Republic's efforts to manage a confirmed findings of African swine fever (ASF).

There has never been any finding of ASF in Canada or the United States.

Canada is taking every necessary precaution to prevent the spread of ASF from affected countries, including the Dominican Republic, to Canada. The CFIA is closely monitoring the situation in the Dominican Republic and working with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to strengthen the appropriate border controls for the Caribbean. Canada does not import pork and pork products from the Dominican Republic.

The emergence of ASF in the Dominican Republic underscores the need for continued and strengthened vigilance to prevent the spread of ASF to other regions. We will continue to work with the pork industry and our international partners, ensuring high levels of biosecurity to prevent further global spread of ASF. Canada's prevention efforts will continue to be guided by the work laid out in the Framework for the prevention and control of African swine fever developed in collaboration with international partners.

ASF is deadly for pigs and would devastate our pork industry, impacting the Canadian economy. Whether you travel for work or pleasure, or work on a farm with pigs, disease prevention and control is everyone's responsibility to stop the spread of ASF in to Canada.

Quick facts

African swine fever (ASF) cannot be transmitted to humans and it does not pose a risk to food safety. Canadian pork is safe to eat.

ASF is a contagious, fatal swine disease that spreads to pigs through both direct and indirect contact with infected pigs, pork and pork by-products.

There is no treatment or vaccine for ASF.

Canada's pork industry contributes over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs, mainly in Manitoba , Quebec , and Ontario , and generates approximately $28 billion to the Canadian economy. In 2020, Canada exported 1.49 million tonnes of pork to 95 countries at a total value of over $5 billion .

pork industry contributes over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs, mainly in , , and , and generates approximately to the Canadian economy. In 2020, exported 1.49 million tonnes of pork to 95 countries at a total value of over . Canada's African swine fever Executive Management Board (ASF EMB) brings together federal, provincial, and territorial (FPT) governments and industry representatives to provide guidance and prioritize activities to implement the Pan-Canadian ASF Action Plan, to enhance prevention and preparedness efforts in Canada .

