Statement - CMA Pleased With New Federal Funding To Support Healthcare System

OTTAWA, ON, March 25, 2021 The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is pleased the federal government has responded to its call to action by investing critically needed funds to support our stressed healthcare system. COVID-19 has stretched healthcare in Canada beyond its limits and this funding will help fill gaps that have only grown since the pandemic was first declared.

As the CMA has outlined in its submissions to the federal government, this new funding should be directed to addressing the ever-growing backlog of surgeries caused by the pandemic and adding sorely needed resources to our public health capacity.

The pandemic has demonstrated the vital role that our healthcare system plays in the lives of Canadians. It has also exposed the fragility of that system.

The CMA urges Parliament to put politics aside and prioritize the health of Canadians to make this critical funding a reality. As we continue to grapple with the challenges posed by the pandemic, dialogue needs to continue between federal and provincial and territorial governments to reach longer-term funding arrangements. The integrity of our healthcare system in a post-pandemic world depends on it.

