Statement - Canada Revenue Agency To Begin Issuing T4As To COVID-19 Emergency And Recovery Benefit Recipients

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada rolled out measures to support Canadians through this public health crisis.

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada rolled out measures to support Canadians through this public health crisis. This assistance has included the delivery of unprecedented financial support programs through the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), such as the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), the Canada Emergency Student Benefit (CESB), the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB), the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB), and the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit (CRCB) . As stated from the beginning, these benefits - which have helped millions of Canadians put food on the table and keep a roof over their head during this crisis - are taxable.

As we approach the launch of the 2021 tax season, the CRA remains committed to putting people first and providing the support Canadians need as they continue to do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Starting today, Canadians will begin receiving T4A slips from the CRA for these benefits to support their tax filing. The T4A is virtually identical to the T4 slips Canadians are used to receiving from their employers, but rather than employment income, they provide the amounts of COVID-19 benefits received from the CRA in 2020. Residents of Quebec will receive both a T4A and a RL-1 slip. T4As will be sent out in waves.

If you have questions about the slip, including if you think there may be a mistake or have received it in error, please contact the CRA by phone at 1-800-959-8281 or, for those outside of Canada and the US, at 1-613-940-8495. The CRA knows there have been questions in recent weeks about eligibility for these programs. The Government of Canada continues to look at options to respond to these concerns as we continue to support Canadians through this crisis.

Quick Facts

Canadians who received relief payments but do not get a T4A slip by March 10 th need not worry. They may be able to get a copy by using the My Account for individuals service or contacting the CRA directly.

th need not worry. They may be able to get a copy by using the My Account for individuals service or contacting the CRA directly. Canadians who received benefits from Service Canada will receive a T4E Statement of Employment Insurance and Other Benefits from Service Canada in order to complete their 2020 tax and benefit return. Contact Service Canada for more information on T4Es and when they can be expected.

Information from a T4E will need to be entered on line 11900 of your 2020 income tax and benefit return. As with a T4A, this information could be entered automatically for individuals who are registered for My Account, use the Auto-fill my return function, and file with NETFILE-certified software.

Stay connected

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on Twitter - @ CanRevAgency

Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

You can also watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency