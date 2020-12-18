Statement - Canada Marks International Migrants Day

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, the Honourable François- Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, today issued the following statement:

"For the past two decades, nations around the world have marked International Migrants Day and have used this opportunity to highlight the importance of human rights and the contributions that migrants bring to their new countries.

"Migrants are key to Canada's economic success and social stability, and throughout this year, they have played important roles, working in our agri-food sector, delivering health care, and contributing in many other ways to help Canada fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are all too aware of the challenges and difficulties migrants face on a daily basis. On this day, we take a moment to celebrate their courage and resiliency.

"While Canada has taken extraordinary measures to protect public health and safety during this challenging time, we continue to welcome newcomers, who bring the skills and commitment that our economy and our communities need to thrive. Migrants will play a significant role in our economic and community recovery, once the pandemic recedes.

"Migrants, asylum seekers, refugees and internationally displaced persons often face specific vulnerabilities based on their unique identity, including their gender. They must be considered in our global response to COVID-19, making it more important than ever to uphold our existing international obligations and commitments.

"We strongly believe that countries and migrants alike benefit from regular and safe migration pathways. These pathways should respond to labour market needs, boost innovation, support family reunification, stimulate the economy, and help vulnerable populations, such as refugees.

"As a champion for the Global Compact on Migration, Canada is proud to co-chair, along with Ecuador and the Global Forum on Migration and Development Mayors Mechanism, a new international communications campaign, " It Takes a Community," to showcase the positive impacts that migration can have on communities around the world.

"The Government of Canada will continue work with our international partners to promote respect for diversity and peaceful and inclusive societies for all."

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada