SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Our company's activities continue apace and we remain confident in our platform, which enables our global customers and serves patients around the world.

SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Our company's activities continue apace and we remain confident in our platform, which enables our global customers and serves patients around the world. We will provide any new information as warranted and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-by-wuxi-apptec-regarding-recent-market-fluctuation-301445967.html

SOURCE WuXi AppTec