Publish date:
Statement By WuXi AppTec Regarding Recent Market Fluctuation
SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Our company's activities continue apace and we remain confident in our platform, which enables our global customers and serves patients around the world. We will provide any new information as warranted and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.
