Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Publish date:

Statement By WuXi AppTec Regarding Recent Market Fluctuation

SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Our company's activities continue apace and we remain confident in our platform, which enables our global customers and serves patients around the world.
Author:

SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Our company's activities continue apace and we remain confident in our platform, which enables our global customers and serves patients around the world. We will provide any new information as warranted and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-by-wuxi-apptec-regarding-recent-market-fluctuation-301445967.html

SOURCE WuXi AppTec