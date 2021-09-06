Statement By White House Senior Advisor And Chief Spokesperson Symone Sanders On Vice President Kamala Harris's Conversation With Partnership For Central America Leaders Ajay Banga And Jonathan Fantini Porter

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to Ajay Banga, Executive Chairman of Mastercard and Board Member of the Partnership for Central America (PCA) and Jonathan Fantini Porter, PCA's Executive Director, about their work in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras and applauded their efforts to increase private sector investment and improve livelihoods in the region in partnership with the Department of State, USAID, and other agencies. The Vice President shared her vision for the Root Causes Strategy and the Call to Action she announced in May, updates from her trip to Guatemala and Mexico in June, and discussed ways to continue working together. In addition, they also discussed her trip to Singapore and Vietnam.

The Partnership for Central America is a non-profit organization created in response to a Call to Action by Vice President Kamala Harris, in her role overseeing diplomacy towards the Northern Triangle and Mexico. The Partnership aims to coordinate practical solutions to advance economic opportunity, address urgent climate, education and health challenges, and promote long-term investments and workforce capability in support of a vision of hope for Central America.

Partnership members will make significant commitments to help send hope to the people of the region and sustainably address the root causes of migration by promoting economic opportunity.

