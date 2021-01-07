Statement By U.S. Conference Of Mayors On Violence And Chaos At U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on the violence and chaos at the United States Capitol:

"What America and the world are witnessing in our nation's capital is a shameful attack on our democracy. The appalling desecration of the Capitol - the very symbol of American democracy - demands urgent leadership that brings an end to this scene and upholds the principles of our constitution. We stand with Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser in her efforts to quell the violence occurring in her great city.

"This ugly moment in American history must also force members of Congress to end efforts to undermine the peaceful transfer of power and the stability of our nation. What we are seeing today has no place in our great nation. We must commit to repairing the bonds of trust that have been strained."

