Statement By U.S. Conference Of Mayors On Mass Shooting In Indianapolis

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on the mass shooting last night in Indianapolis:

"America woke up this morning to yet another mass shooting - one that has taken the lives of eight people and wounded others. Will this tragedy produce action in the Senate on two gun safety measures that will help to reduce gun violence without infringing on our Second Amendment rights? What will it take? How many people must be killed in mass shootings and on a daily basis on the streets of cities across the country for Congress to act?

"We stand with Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett as his city mourns the loss of its residents, heals those who are wounded and works to comfort the entire community over the coming months and years. We offer our condolences to the victims and their families and commend the brave police officers who responded so quickly."

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-by-us-conference-of-mayors-on-mass-shooting-in-indianapolis-301270707.html

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors