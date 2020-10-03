Statement By U.S. Conference Of Mayors On COVID Diagnosis For President And First Lady

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on the President and First Lady testing positive for the Coronavirus:

"The nation's mayors wish the President and First Lady a full and swift recovery. Our thoughts are with them and the millions of other Americans affected by this pernicious virus. We remain grateful to all those who continue to fight to keep us safe—the healthcare providers, first responders and scores of essential workers. Under unimaginable circumstances, their commitment to easing the pain of so many represents the very best of our great nation. In the days ahead, we must all follow their lead—to look out for one another—and do whatever we can to help our communities recover and heal."

