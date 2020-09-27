Statement By The Prime Minister On Yom Kippur

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Yom Kippur: "Tonight at sundown, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will observe the beginning of Yom Kippur, marking the end of...

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Yom Kippur:

"Tonight at sundown, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will observe the beginning of Yom Kippur, marking the end of the 10 Days of Awe.

"On this sacred Day of Atonement, families and friends will fast, pray, and seek forgiveness. Yom Kippur is also a time to reflect on the year that has passed, and an opportunity to set new goals for the year to come. With renewed resolve, Jewish Canadians will continue to make countless contributions to building a stronger Canada - as they have for generations.

"This year, in a continued effort to combat the COVID-19 global pandemic and to keep each other and our communities safe, I encourage those observing this occasion to follow official health guidelines, maintain physical distance from others, and celebrate responsibly.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I would like to wish everyone observing Yom Kippur a G'mar Chatima Tova."

