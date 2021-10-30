Statement By The Prime Minister On The Selection Of The Next Premier Of Manitoba

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the selection of the next premier of Manitoba: "On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Heather Stefanson on her successful...

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the selection of the next premier of Manitoba:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Heather Stefanson on her successful bid to become the leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba and the next premier of the province. She will be the first woman in Manitoba to hold this office.

"I look forward to working closely with Ms. Stefanson to continue protecting and supporting Manitobans and all Canadians as we finish the fight against COVID-19. Together, we will find solutions to the challenges of today and tomorrow, build a strong economic recovery that works for everyone, and move forward on the issues that matter most to Manitobans. These include addressing infrastructure priorities, strengthening the health care system, delivering on $10-a-day child care, accelerating climate action, and advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

"I thank Brian Pallister for his contributions to Manitoba and Canada during his nearly three decades of service, including as premier and as a former Member of Parliament. His leadership during the past year and a half helped keep Manitobans healthy and supported through the pandemic. I also thank Interim Leader and Premier Kelvin Goertzen for answering the call to provide stability over this transitional period. I wish them both all the best in their future endeavours."

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office