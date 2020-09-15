Statement By The Prime Minister On The Results Of The Provincial Election In New Brunswick

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the results of the provincial election in New Brunswick: "New Brunswickers have chosen to elect a majority government led by the Progressive...

"New Brunswickers have chosen to elect a majority government led by the Progressive Conservative Party of New Brunswick.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Blaine Higgs on his re-election as Premier.

"I look forward to working closely with the provincial government as we recover from the global COVID-19 pandemic. Together, we will continue to safely restart the economy and lay the groundwork to keep New Brunswick communities strong and healthy. Through investments under the Safe Restart Agreement, continued partnership in the Atlantic Growth Strategy, and ongoing work on clean energy and electrification, we will build a more resilient economy in the province, and a Canada that is healthier and safer, cleaner and more competitive, and fairer and more inclusive."

