Statement By The Prime Minister On The Results Of The Provincial Election In British Columbia

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the results of the provincial election in British Columbia:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate John Horgan and the British Columbia New Democratic Party on their election win.

"I look forward to continuing to work closely with Premier Horgan and the Government of British Columbia, so we can keep Canadians safe and healthy and offer support to those who need it, as we address the impacts of the global pandemic.

"Through a strong partnership, we've made great progress for British Columbians and all Canadians. By investing in the Broadway Subway project, signing a bilateral Early Learning and Child Care agreement, and committing to a 10-year agreement that will renew and expand social and community housing, we're making life more affordable and tackling the issues most important to the province and our country.

"Together, we will build back better from this crisis and create a healthier, cleaner, fairer, and more resilient Canada for everyone."

