Statement By The Prime Minister On The Resignation Of The Governor General

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the resignation of the Governor General: "I have received today the resignation of the Governor General of Canada, the Right Honourable Julie...

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the resignation of the Governor General:

"I have received today the resignation of the Governor General of Canada, the Right Honourable Julie Payette. Ms. Payette became Governor General on October 2, 2017, and has fulfilled her duties to uphold parliamentary democracy and serve the public.

"Every employee in the Government of Canada has the right to work in a safe and healthy environment, and we will always take this very seriously. Today's announcement provides an opportunity for new leadership at Rideau Hall to address the workplace concerns raised by employees during the review.

"On an interim basis, the Chief Justice of Canada will be fulfilling the duties of the Governor General. A recommendation on a replacement will be provided to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and announced in due course. "

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca/

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office