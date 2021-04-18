Statement By The Prime Minister On The First Anniversary Of The Tragic Shooting In Nova Scotia

OTTAWA, ON, April 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the first anniversary of the tragic shooting in Nova Scotia: "One year ago, 22 Canadians were senselessly killed and three more were injured...

OTTAWA, ON, April 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the first anniversary of the tragic shooting in Nova Scotia:

"One year ago, 22 Canadians were senselessly killed and three more were injured when a gunman went on a rampage in small towns across Nova Scotia.

"On this solemn anniversary, we hold the victims in our hearts and honour their memory. Their deaths devastated close-knit communities in Nova Scotia, and all Canadians. Our thoughts are with all of those who lost a family member, a friend, a neighbour, or a loved one, and with everyone who continues to live with the pain and sadness from this tragedy.

"Today, we also honour Constable Chad Morrison, who was injured when he encountered the gunman, and Constable Heidi Stevenson, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. These first responders, and many others, faced danger without hesitation. On some of the darkest days in Nova Scotia's history, we saw - through their extraordinary example - the best of this country.

"I hope all Canadians take a moment today to remember those whose lives were forever changed on April 18 and 19, 2020. To all Nova Scotians: No person or community should ever have to experience such senseless violence and loss. In the last year, you have met unimaginable tragedy with unimaginable strength, and have kept going. You are truly Nova Scotia Strong.

"Our support for you, like your resilience, is unwavering."

