Statement By The Prime Minister On The Death Of John Turner

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of John Turner: "I learned with great sadness today of the death of the Right Honourable John Turner, former Prime Minister of Canada.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of John Turner:

"I learned with great sadness today of the death of the Right Honourable John Turner, former Prime Minister of Canada.

"A gifted politician, lawyer, and athlete, Mr. Turner became Canada's 17th Prime Minister after having served in numerous other capacities, including as Minister of Consumer and Corporate Affairs, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, Minister of Finance, and Leader of the Opposition. He was deeply committed to the law and democratic process, bringing about much needed reforms to the Criminal Code.

"Mr. Turner was a humble man with a strong social conscience. He supported many charitable organizations, including Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto. He was also an honorary director of World Wildlife Fund Canada and an ardent advocate for the protection of Canada's lakes and rivers.

"Over the years, he was awarded numerous honours. He was appointed to the Companion of the Order of Canada in 1995, and received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for Canada in 2012.

"On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to Mr. Turner's family and friends. His contributions to Canada will not be forgotten."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office