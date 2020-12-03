Statement By The Prime Minister On The Death Of Former French President Valéry Giscard D'Estaing

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of former French President Valéry Giscard d'Estaing: "It is with sadness that I learned of the passing of former French President Valéry...

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of former French President Valéry Giscard d'Estaing:

"It is with sadness that I learned of the passing of former French President Valéry Giscard d'Estaing.

"Mr. Giscard d'Estaing was a visionary leader and an icon of social change. During his time as President of France from 1974 to 1981, he brought forward many important reforms to help modernize his country.

"Mr. Giscard d'Estaing was deeply committed to strengthening European unity and cooperation. Under his presidency, France worked with its partners to put in place the European monetary system that laid the groundwork for the creation of a common currency for the European Union. Mr. Giscard d'Estaing was also a defender and promoter of the French language, including as a member of the Académie française and the author of several works.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I offer my deep condolences to the family and friends of former President Giscard d'Estaing, and to the French people, as they mourn his loss."

