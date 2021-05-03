Statement By The Prime Minister On The Death Of Donald Cameron

OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of Donald Cameron: "Today, I join Nova Scotians and Canadians to mourn the passing of Donald Cameron, the 22nd premier of Nova Scotia.

"Mr. Cameron was born in Egerton, Nova Scotia and dedicated 19 years of his life to public service. First elected in the Nova Scotia legislature in 1974, he served in various roles before becoming premier in 1991. Under his leadership the Government of Nova Scotia would introduce pioneering human rights legislation that called for the equal rights of gay and lesbian people, helping make Canada a fairer and more equal country. Following his retirement from politics in 1993, he went on to become Consul General of Canada in Boston.

"Mr. Cameron will be fondly remembered for his many years of service in his beloved home province, his integrity, as well as his commitment to transparency, equality, and human rights.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I offer our condolences to Mr. Cameron's family, friends, former colleagues, and the people of Nova Scotia."

