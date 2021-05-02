Statement By The Prime Minister On Orthodox Easter

OTTAWA, ON, May 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Orthodox Easter: "Today, people of the Eastern Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox, and Eastern Catholic churches in Canada and around the world will...

"Today, people of the Eastern Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox, and Eastern Catholic churches in Canada and around the world will celebrate Easter, also known as Pascha.

"On this holy day, family and loved ones traditionally attend the Paschal Divine Liturgy to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, finding hope in his victory over death. This year, as we continue our fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic, I encourage those marking the occasion to come together and celebrate using virtual ways to help keep each other and our communities safe.

"I also invite people to reflect on the many contributions that Christian Canadians have made to our country. Through kindness, compassion, and generosity, they help build a better, and more diverse Canada. Together, we can create a healthier, stronger, and more resilient future for all Canadians.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish all those who are celebrating a very joyful and blessed Easter."

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office