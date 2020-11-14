Statement By The Prime Minister On Diwali

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Diwali: "Today, we join Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate Diwali, also known as the Festival of...

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Diwali:

"Today, we join Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights.

"To celebrate this holiday, families and friends would normally gather to pray, exchange gifts, share meals, and light up their homes with diyas. Celebrations will look different this year as we continue to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic, but at their heart is a message that has never been more important: light, good, and knowledge will always triumph over darkness, evil, and ignorance.

"For all of us, Diwali is an opportunity to recognize the contributions that Canadians of Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist faiths make to build a better, more resilient country. I also want to take a moment to thank everyone working on the front lines in health care, our essential services, and the local organizations that have been there for us.

"I encourage you to continue to follow your local public health guidelines so that we can keep our communities safe. And together, we will continue to build a Canada that is fairer, safer, and more inclusive for everyone.

"On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I wish a happy Diwali to everyone celebrating."

