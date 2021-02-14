Statement By The Prime Minister Of Canada To Welcome The New Prime Minister Of Italy

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to welcome the new Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi: "On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Mario Draghi on becoming the Prime...

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to welcome the new Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Mario Draghi on becoming the Prime Minister of Italy.

" Canada and Italy enjoy a close relationship, based on common priorities and strong people-to-people ties. We are partners on the world stage, including through the G7, NATO, and other key international organizations. Together, we will continue to address inequality, fight climate change, empower women and girls, and promote democracy and international security. Through the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, we are also creating opportunities for both our countries and our people.

"I look forward to working with Prime Minister Draghi to continue strengthening the relationship between Canada and Italy, and to collaborating with Italy as this year's G20 President and co-host of COP26. We will work to address the health, social, and economic impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and to create jobs and build a strong economic recovery in our two countries.

"I also thank former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte for his friendship and contributions to Canada- Italy relations over the years - from collaborating during the G7 Summit in Charlevoix to discussing the international coordination in response to the virus. I wish him well in his future endeavours."

