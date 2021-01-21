Statement By The Prime Minister Of Canada On The United States' Decision On The Keystone XL Project

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the United States' decision on the Keystone XL project: "Earlier today, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of...

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the United States' decision on the Keystone XL project:

"Earlier today, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America. While we welcome the President's commitment to fight climate change, we are disappointed but acknowledge the President's decision to fulfil his election campaign promise on Keystone XL.

"I spoke directly with President Biden about the project last November, and Ambassador Hillman and others in our government made the case to high-level officials in the incoming administration.

"Workers in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and across Canada will always have our support. Canada is the single-largest supplier of energy to the United States, contributing to U.S. energy security and economic competitiveness, and supporting thousands of jobs on both sides of the border.

"Despite President Biden's decision on the project, we would like to welcome other executive orders made today, including the decisions to rejoin the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organization, to place a temporary moratorium on all oil and natural gas leasing activities in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and to reverse the travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries.

"I look forward to working with President Biden to reduce pollution, combat climate change, fight COVID-19, create middle class jobs, and build back better by supporting a sustainable economic recovery for everyone."

