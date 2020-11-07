Statement By The Prime Minister Of Canada On The Result Of The U.S. Presidential Election

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the result of the U.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the result of the U.S. presidential election:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as the next President and Vice President of the United States of America.

" Canada and the United States enjoy an extraordinary relationship - one that is unique on the world stage. Our shared geography, common interests, deep personal connections, and strong economic ties make us close friends, partners, and allies. We will further build on this foundation as we continue to keep our people safe and healthy from the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and work to advance peace and inclusion, economic prosperity, and climate action around the world.

"I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world's greatest challenges together."

