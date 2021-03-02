Statement By The Minister Of Transport On Electronic Logging Devices For Commercial Vehicles

OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, issued the following statement: "Road safety is a priority for the Government of Canada.

"Road safety is a priority for the Government of Canada. That is why, in 2019, we took new action to prevent commercial driver fatigue and improve road safety by mandating electronic logging devices.

"These devices track drivers' working hours to ensure all federally regulated motor carriers and their drivers operate safely.

"Consultations in the lead-up to the mandate generated broad support, and identified June 12, 2021, as a feasible date for the installation of electronic logging devices.

"As Minister of Transport, I am firmly committed to this timeline - these devices will further strengthen road safety in Canada. At the same time, the impact of COVID-19 on commercial vehicle operations has been unprecedented and must be acknowledged.

"As such, with the support of provinces and territories, and in consultation with industry, we will work together on the successful and effective implementation of a progressive enforcement period. This will give sufficient time for industry to obtain and install certified electronic logging devices without penalty as of June 12, 2021. Early enforcement measures will consist of education and awareness.

"I'm confident this approach will ensure the safe and efficient operation of commercial carriers by providing flexibility to commercial operators, while also maintaining the safety benefits for Canadians.

"Given the benefits provided by electronic logging devices, it's important for industry to outfit as many of their commercial vehicles with electronic logging devices as soon as reasonably possible.

"Truckers and other commercial operators deserve our thanks and appreciation for delivering essential services to Canadians - without them, we can't beat this pandemic.

"I also wish to acknowledge the valuable input provided by our industry stakeholders on electronic logging devices. Moving forward, we will continue working together to bring this important road safety technology to Canada."

SOURCE Transport Canada