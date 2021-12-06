Statement By The Honourable Marc Miller And The Honourable Patty Hajdu On The National Day Of Remembrance And Action On Violence Against Women

Support line There is a national, toll-free 24/7 crisis call line providing mental health support for anyone who requires emotional assistance related to missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

Support line There is a national, toll-free 24/7 crisis call line providing mental health support for anyone who requires emotional assistance related to missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. For assistance, call 1-844-413-6649. Supports are also available through the MMIWG health and cultural support services: https://www.rcaanc-cirnac.gc.ca/eng/1548700698392/1548701361628

Support could include professional counselling with a focus on healing, emotional supports such as listening and referrals to additional services, and culturally-specific help centered around traditional healing methods and Elder services.

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, the Honourable Marc Miller; and the Minister of Indigenous Services Canada and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, issued the following statement today:

"On this day 32 years ago, 14 women at l'École Polytechnique de Montréal were murdered and many others wounded in a misogynistic act of unspeakable violence and cruelty, simply because they were women. This tragedy led Parliament to designate December 6 as the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, to honour the memory of the victims of gender-based violence, and inspire Canadians to take action and end all forms of violence against women and girls.

As we commemorate and mourn the victims of this senseless act of hate, we must reflect on what still needs to be done to prevent such tragedies from ever happening again and ensure that we build a better and safer society for everyone.

In Canada, far too many women and girls still live in fear of violence. Research shows that Indigenous women and girls are significantly more likely to experience violence than non-Indigenous women. This ongoing national tragedy was clearly presented in the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and the resulting Calls for Justice, which called upon us to substantially increase efforts to end violence against Indigenous women, girls, and Two Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual plus (2SLGBTQQIA+) people.

Families and survivors, provincial, territorial, and Indigenous partners together with our government, developed and launched a National Action Plan (NAP) to respond to those issues. The Federal Pathway, launched at the same time, represents our Government's contribution to the NAP. Work with partners to implement this plan continues and will be adapted to address the unique experiences and cultural differences of Indigenous Peoples and communities. Regional perspectives from across Canada and the views of families and survivors of gender-based violence will be critical.

Together, we will end the systemic causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, to honour the spirits and memories of the lives lost, protect future generations, and foster healing for families and survivors. This is a shared responsibility, and all must take action to be part of the solution. Through vigilance, education, and positive actions, we can build a Canada free from gender-based violence, where everyone has the opportunity to achieve their full potential."

