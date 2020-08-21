Statement By The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister Of Labour

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour, issued the following statement regarding the collective bargaining negotiations between the Syndicat des débardeurs, the Canadian Union of Public Employees,...

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour, issued the following statement regarding the collective bargaining negotiations between the Syndicat des débardeurs, the Canadian Union of Public Employees, Local 375 and the Maritime Employers Association:

"Our government continues to actively support efforts to bring a resolution to the collective bargaining negotiations between the Syndicat des débardeurs, Canadian Union of Public Employees, Local 375 and the Maritime Employers Association.

Recognizing the importance of the Port of Montréal to our local, regional and national economies, especially in these critical times, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau, and I reached out to each party again this week. We firmly emphasized our grave concern regarding the lack of an agreement and the impact of the ongoing work stoppage on the stability of supply chains and movement of goods - one that is growing as each day passes.

Following our calls, I instructed the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Services to offer a truce agreement for the consideration of both parties. The agreement called for both parties to pause and pursue the negotiation process while operations resume at the Port of Montréal.

Both parties have now concluded a truce agreement and will work under its parameters as they negotiate a new contract. This is a positive and welcome step forward that will see workers back on the job in the coming days, supporting the thousands of businesses and workers that depend on the Port of Montréal each and every day.

This truce agreement will provide continuity in a critical link of Canada's supply chain, while providing the space needed for an agreement to be reached at the table. We strongly encourage both parties to fully use this opportunity to reach an agreement. Doing so continues to be in the best interest of workers, employers and all Canadians."

