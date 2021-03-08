ST. LOUIS, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I cannot overstate my admiration for Roy Blunt. He has been my friend for many decades, and he is a sterling example of political leadership at its best. For Roy public service has never been about himself, let alone about anger and confrontation.

I wish Roy every bit of personal fulfillment that his retirement will bring. But in my heart, I wish he would remain our senator for as long as the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers flow.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-by-sen-john-c-danforth-r-mo-re-the-announcement-by-sen-roy-blunt-r-mo-that-he-will-not-seek-re-election-301242604.html

SOURCE Sen. John C. Danforth