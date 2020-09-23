Statement By Minister Seamus O'Regan Following The Clean Energy And Mission Innovation Ministerial Meetings

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, released the following statement regarding his participation in the 11 th Clean Energy and 5 th Mission Innovation Ministerial meetings: "The...

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, released the following statement regarding his participation in the 11 th Clean Energy and 5 th Mission Innovation Ministerial meetings:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the global economy, impacting families, communities, small businesses and workers — not only across Canada, but around the world.

"International fora — like the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) and Mission Innovation (MI) — allow us to come together on a global scale to achieve a greener, innovative and more inclusive future as we collectively lay the foundations for economic recovery from this pandemic.

"Building on the success of last year's ministerial in Vancouver, the CEM11-MI5 ministerial meetings brought together clean energy leaders and innovators from around the world to advance a clean energy future.

"This year's CEM11 highlighted action taken to accelerate the deployment of clean energy technologies to address climate change. Canada proposed bold calls to action to advance priority issues, including bioenergy, clean hydrogen, nuclear energy, zero emission transportation, industrial energy management and gender equality. We also announced we will partner with other CEM members to launch a new area of work on skills, workforce development and inclusivity.

"As a founding member of MI, Canada remains committed to further accelerating innovation over the coming decade. We are on track to meet our pledge to double federal investments in clean energy research, development and demonstrations by 2020, and we endorsed the development of MI's second, even more ambitious phase. This phase will be built around new mission-oriented public-private alliances that will support a low-carbon future.

"Working with our partners, Canada will build new clean energy supply chains, create trade opportunities and jobs, seize opportunities to accelerate innovation, set the right conditions for clean investments, and put women and other groups under-represented in the workforce at the heart of our economic recovery.

"Responses to the COVID-19 pandemic must include energy innovation and equip workers and their communities with the skills and support needed to succeed.

"We look forward to building on the progress made during this year's sessions and to next year's meetings in Chile."

