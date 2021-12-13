Statement By Minister Hussen On The Birthday Of His Highness The Aga Khan

Today, Ismaili Muslims in Canada and around the world celebrate the birthday of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV OTTAWA, ON, Dec.

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Shia Imami Ismaili Muslim communities in Canada and around the world celebrate the birthday of their 49 th hereditary Imam and spiritual leader, His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

A passionate advocate for peace, diversity, and pluralism, the Aga Khan has worked tirelessly over the last 60 years to reduce poverty and improve education and healthcare in vulnerable communities around the world.

Through the Aga Khan Development Network, His Highness has continued to help bridge inequities within communities. This has been especially vital in the face of a global pandemic that has highlighted the need to ensure that our most vulnerable are not left behind.

Our shared values of compassion and respect for diversity are a part of who we are as a country, and these are the same values that the Aga Khan has shown through his work.

His Highness's birthday is also an opportunity to express our gratitude for his contributions to Canada, particularly through the Aga Khan Foundation Canada, the Ismaili Centres in Burnaby and Toronto, the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, and the Global Centre for Pluralism in Ottawa. As such, Canada is proud to have awarded honorary Canadian citizenship to the Aga Khan and invested His Highness as an honorary Companion of the Order of Canada.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I join Ismaili Muslim communities across Canada in wishing His Highness the Aga Khan a very happy 85 th birthday. Salgirah Khushali Mubarak!

