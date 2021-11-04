Statement By Minister Hussen On Diwali

Today, Hindu, Jain and Buddhist communities in Canada and around the world are celebrating Diwali, the Festival of Lights OTTAWA, ON, Nov.

Today, Hindu, Jain and Buddhist communities in Canada and around the world are celebrating Diwali, the Festival of Lights

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Hindu, Jain and Buddhist communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights.

This joyous festival is a time of reflection, inspired by love, compassion and a better understanding of the world around us. Celebrations traditionally include lighting diyas (lamps), praying, sharing a meal as well as exchanging gifts and sweets. Diwali symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, hope over despair and knowledge over ignorance.

This year, as we mark the 50 th anniversary of Canada's multiculturalism policy, I encourage all Canadians to learn more about the vibrant culture and diversity of the Hindu, Jain and Buddhist communities in Canada.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish everyone celebrating Diwali a happy, safe and enlightening holiday.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage