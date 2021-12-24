Statement By Minister Hussen On Christmas

Today, millions of people across Canada are getting ready to celebrate Christmas

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - This Christmas Eve, people across the country are gearing up for a day filled with family and joy.

Christmas is one of the most important Christian holidays, marking the birth of Jesus Christ. Throughout the season, people will decorate the house and tree, sing carols that fill the air, and folks young and old might just make a visit to Santa Claus in the local mall.

As people wake up on Christmas Day to presents and loved ones, many will be reminded of the values taught by Jesus Christ that are getting us through the pandemic—values like compassion, generosity and service to others. These values are a part of what makes us who we are, and in the face of the unknown, these values will carry us through.

With the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant, some may feel like the spirit of these holidays might be lost. But Canadians have always shown that when times get tough, we find ways to work together to get through them. Canadians have always asked how they can help others, and it's that selflessness that will help us get through this new wave.

So as folks gather either virtually or safely in person, I encourage Canadians to think about what they can do to give back, or how they can be in service of others.

Most of all, as Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I would like to wish all Canadians peace, good health and hope. Enjoy the celebrations and stay safe.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage