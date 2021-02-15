Statement By Minister Guilbeault On National Flag Of Canada Day

February 15 is National Flag of Canada Day

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Today we celebrate National Flag of Canada Day. On February 15, 1965, the red and white flag with a single maple leaf was raised for the first time. It was a new expression of our Canadian identity and a representation of the values of equality, diversity and inclusion that have come to define us.

In this difficult time, we can take pride and comfort in being Canadian. We are all united under one flag and we will get through this pandemic together, as Canadians. Our flag is the deepest symbol of what it means to be Canadian: the flag is us and we are the flag!

I invite families, teachers and all Canadians to visit our webpage for great learning materials and activities on the history and meaning of the flag. I also encourage everyone to share on social media their images and thoughts on what the Canadian flag means for them, and to take part in our Virtual Flag Relay by using the hashtag #CanadianFlag.

On February 15, let's celebrate together from coast to coast to coast. Although we are apart physically, our flag unites us in spirit. Happy National Flag of Canada Day!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage